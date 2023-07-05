Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

