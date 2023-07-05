CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

