CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 254,540 shares.The stock last traded at $56.07 and had previously closed at $56.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

