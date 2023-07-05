Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 974,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,528,102. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.