City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Update

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,300 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 975,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 468,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -216.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 369,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $5,674,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

