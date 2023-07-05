CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 375,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.1 days.

CK Asset Price Performance

CHKGF stock remained flat at $5.49 during trading on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Get CK Asset alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.