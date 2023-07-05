Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $164.92

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.55, with a volume of 171610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,679 shares of company stock worth $5,167,163 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

