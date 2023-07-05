Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

