Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock valued at $835,140. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHU opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

