Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $84.51 million and $15.60 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002825 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006663 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

