Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 1,239,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Columbia Care Stock Performance

Columbia Care stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,026. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Columbia Care Company Profile

Columbia Care Inc engages in cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.

