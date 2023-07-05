Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in June

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,800 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 1,239,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Columbia Care Stock Performance
Columbia Care stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,026. Columbia Care has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
Columbia Care Company Profile
