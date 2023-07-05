Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) were up 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 71,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 208,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 212,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 203,738 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 78,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 114.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

