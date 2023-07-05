Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance
STK opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
