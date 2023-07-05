Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 24.0% in June

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Price Performance

STK opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.