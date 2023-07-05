Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,980,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

