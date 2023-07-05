Compound Achieves Market Cap of $451.73 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $58.29 or 0.00192068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $451.73 million and approximately $98.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00060098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032138 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012734 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,392 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,371.04044356 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 65.01562054 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $141,709,553.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

