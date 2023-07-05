Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 44,481 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,481 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.41% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $81,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. 324,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,247. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

