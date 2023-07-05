Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,285,982 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2,418.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,339,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,982 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $101,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 84,792 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.