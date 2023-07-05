Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

PWR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,555. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

