Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.62% of EMCOR Group worth $125,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.72. The stock had a trading volume of 40,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.48 and a 12-month high of $185.65.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

