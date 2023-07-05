Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $116.65 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.62% of Saia worth $116,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.69.
Insider Transactions at Saia
Saia Stock Performance
Shares of SAIA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,862. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.97. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $351.41.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saia
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.