Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $116.65 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.62% of Saia worth $116,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.69.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,862. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.97. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $351.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

