Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $27.64 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 522.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,336 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 586,065 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.51% of Perion Network worth $27,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Perion Network by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 154,215 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,852,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 708,261 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 109,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,337. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

