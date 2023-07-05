Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $74.09 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,409 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of Veeva Systems worth $74,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.62. 126,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

