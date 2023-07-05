Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Pool were worth $122,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pool Stock Performance

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.28. 35,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.