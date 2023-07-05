Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.46% of Raymond James worth $92,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.11. 76,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

