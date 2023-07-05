Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 121 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Tractor Supply by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

