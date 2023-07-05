Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 825 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $141,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $245,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTD traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,305.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,450.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

