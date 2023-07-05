ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.