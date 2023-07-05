Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.42. 527,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

