Contrasting Auddia (AUUD) and Its Competitors

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Free Report) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -72.18% -2,089.77% -218.39%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 554 3118 4985 82 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Auddia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.85%. Given Auddia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auddia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.72 Auddia Competitors $1.16 billion -$69.44 million -8.89

Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Auddia beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

