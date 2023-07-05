Cordant Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cordant Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 407,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

