Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Costa Group Stock Performance
Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Wednesday. Costa Group has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.
Costa Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Costa Group
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.