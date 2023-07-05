Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 1,009,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Costa Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTTQF stock remained flat at $1.67 during trading on Wednesday. Costa Group has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. Produce segment engages in farming, packing, and marketing of berries, mushrooms, glasshouse grown tomatoes, citrus, and avocados and bananas primarily to food retailers.

