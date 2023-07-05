Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Costamare has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Costamare has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Costamare Stock Performance

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 612,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,489. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after buying an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

