Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.12. The company had a trading volume of 303,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.