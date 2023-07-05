Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $541.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.88. The company has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

