Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $540.12. The company had a trading volume of 303,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day moving average is $495.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.