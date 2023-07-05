Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 2,855,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,332,407 shares of company stock worth $36,544,882. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.