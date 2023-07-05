Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.16 million and $12.30 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

