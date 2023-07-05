Crescent Sterling Ltd. Buys Shares of 490 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 639,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST opened at $541.04 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $239.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

