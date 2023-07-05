Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 650,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,435,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

Cronos Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Insider Activity

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,376,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 237,500 shares of company stock worth $434,250 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,755 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 132,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also

