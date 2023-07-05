Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 5.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 187,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 428,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,617.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

