CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSI Compressco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,041.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

