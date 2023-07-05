Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cuentas Stock Performance

Cuentas stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,125. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile, e-commerce, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

