Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.13. 70,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,449. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.52 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

