CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 436,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 944,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CureVac by 588.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 3,260,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 62.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $7,391,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.