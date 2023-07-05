CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 5.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 436,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 944,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
CureVac Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional Trading of CureVac
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
