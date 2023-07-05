CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

