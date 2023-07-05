CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The company traded as high as $12.23 and last traded at $12.19. 283,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,793,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,495. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18,028.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 539,415 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 97.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 330,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

