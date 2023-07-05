Dai (DAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $105.44 Million

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $105.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,660,075,267 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

