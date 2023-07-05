Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 on August 1st

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.78 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.73. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

See Also

