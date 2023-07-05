Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 746,320 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 2.0% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $214,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 205,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,843. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.