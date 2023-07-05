Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

NYSE:DAR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.14. 67,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

